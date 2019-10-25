New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force personnel (CISF) have nabbed 2 passengers carrying around Rs 1 crore cash at Jangpura Metro station here.
The incident took place on Thursday when a boy and girl were caught with cash during scanning of bags at the metro station.
Income Tax department was informed about the cash and is questioning both passengers about its source. (ANI)
Delhi: 2 held with over Rs 1 crore cash at metro station
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:46 IST
