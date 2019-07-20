Delhi: 2 killed in road accident

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Two people were killed and two sustained injuries, after being hit by a car here on Saturday, police said.

The accidents took place at 5 in the morning while pedestrians were crossing Nand Nagri road.

The police said that all the victims belonged to the same family. "Father and son have lost their lives, while mother and daughter have sustained injuries after a car hit them while they were crossing a road in Nand Nagri area," said Delhi Police DCP.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident and police said it is making effort to nab him. (ANI)

