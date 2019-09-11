Delhi: 2 men arrested for allegedly raping 16-yr-old girl

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl near ESI Hospital in Moti Nagar here, police said on Tuesday.

The police said that a PCR call was received at police station Moti Nagar at about 3.30 AM on Tuesday about the minor girl standing alone near the hospital. The call was made by the security supervisor of the hospital.

The girl told the police that she is a resident of West Bengal and had come to Delhi about 3 months back through a distant relative and was employed as domestic help.

She said that accused Ravi and Ankit Chaudhary chased her when she went outside to buy some household items in the morning on September 9.

"They approached the girl and befriended her on the pretext of providing another job with a good salary and accommodation. On this pretext they took her to an isolated place in the back of ESI Hospital Moti Nagar, abandoned old quarters and raped her turn by turn," the police said.

The duo was arrested from their residences in Moti Nagar's Basai Darapur after the police identified them using CCTV footage. The police arrested accused within six hours after the FIR against them was registered under Section 399/19 u/s 376D of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Moti Nagar police station.

The 25-year-old Ravi was a labourer by profession while 24-year-old Ankit Chaudhary has completed his matriculate education and currently was unemployed. (ANI)

