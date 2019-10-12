Delhi: 2 men wanted for killing BSP leader, his nephew arrested

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two men wanted for their alleged involvement in murders of BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested identified as Sehnawaj Ansari who is the kingpin of Notorious 'Ansari gang' and Jabbar is his sharp shooter, police said.

"Both were wanted in a sensational gruesome double murder of Najibabad BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab in UP," read a statement from the police.

Two semi-automatic pistols and 8 live cartridges recovered from them.

BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab were shot dead in May this year in Najibabad town. (ANI)

