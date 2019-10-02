Representative Image
Delhi: 2 passengers nabbed with forged document at IGI Airport

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended 2 passengers with forged documents at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The two were nabbed by the CISF on October 1.
The passengers were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

