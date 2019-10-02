New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended 2 passengers with forged documents at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The two were nabbed by the CISF on October 1.
The passengers were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)
Delhi: 2 passengers nabbed with forged document at IGI Airport
ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:57 IST
