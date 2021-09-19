Delhi: 2 roads in Patparganj named after two famous personalities of Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Two roads were named in Patparganj Legislative Assembly in honour of two famous personalities of Uttarakhand, Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chand and the famous folk singer Late Hira Singh Rana.

"In West Vinod Nagar Ward, C-Block Marg No.4 Block C is named after folk singer Late Hira Singh Rana Marg and the road from Vinod Nagar Red Light to Silver Line Hospital will now be known as Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra Marg," a statement issued by Delhi government.

Late Hira Singh Rana was the First Vice President of Garhwali - Kumaoni, Jaunsari Language Academy, Delhi who showed glimpses of the beauty and struggles of Kumaon through his poems and songs and Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra was a soldier of the Azad Hind Fauj in the freedom struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the songs of Late Hira Singh Rana not only present the beauty of Kumaon but also are reflective of the struggles of the people living in the mountains.



"Late Hira Singh Rana wrote with great intensity about the challenges posed by mountains, discrimination spread across the mountains and the migration of residents due to lack of facilities,'' he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Late Hira Singh Rana wrote his poems in the Kumaoni language but his works are now available in Hindi which would give an opportunity to the Hindi speaking people to understand the culture and beauty of Kumaon.

''Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra, a soldier of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Hind Fauj, sacrificed himself in the freedom struggle at the age of mere 24 years. This will be a true tribute to our immortal martyr fighters,'' said Sisodia.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the poems of Late Hira Singh Rana will become an example for generations to come and his writings would prove to be useful to the nation.

Both of these routes were named in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, West Vinod Nagar Ward Corporation Councilor Geeta Rawat and other dignitaries of the area. (ANI)

