New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two alleged snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire between police and snatchers near Shankar Market here on Wednesday.
Police teams are present at the spot. At the time of the encounter, there were four occupants in the car.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: 2 snatchers arrested after exchange of fire
ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:18 IST
