Delhi: 25-year-old man attempts self-immolation

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A 25-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the C-hexagon of Rajpath here on Wednesday.

He has suffered 90 per cent burns and is under medical treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. The incident took place at around 6:15 pm.

The man has been identified as Kartik Maher, a native of Odisha.

According to Delhi Police, the victim's brother has confirmed that the man is mentally challenged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

