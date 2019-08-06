Delhi: 27-year-old woman found inside gunny bag in Sagarpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman's body was found inside gunny bag in Sagarpur on Tuesday, said the police.

According to an official release by the police department, the south-west district control room received a phone call at 9:58 am on Tuesday about an unidentified body packed in a plastic bag and lying unattended in open ground near Shiv Puri in West Sagarpur.

The police reached the spot immediately and sent the body to a mortuary.

The deceased has not been identified yet and a murder case has been registered in the Sagarpur police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

