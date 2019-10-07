Representative image
Representative image

Delhi: 3 arrested for hijacking car

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Three persons were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for hijacking a car of a resident of Vikas Puri.
The accused have been identified as Naveen Chaudhry (25), Babu Lal Gurjar (24) and Sarwan (28). All of them are natives of Sikar in Rajasthan. The complainant in the case is Suraj Aggarwal (22), who is a resident of Vikas Puri here.
The accused, visited the residence of Suraj Aggarwal after perusing his advertisement of selling his car on the online merchandising website, OLX.
They went for a trial run of the vehicle along with him and on the way forced him to get down from the vehicle in Jhajjar by brandishing a toy gun.
"During investigation, OLX was contacted and details of the mobile phone number used by the accused persons were obtained and analysed. Teams were sent to Jaipur, Sikar, Mount Abu and Daman as the presence of accused persons were noticed in these areas. The teams kept trailing them and finally apprehended them with the vehicle on Jaipur highway," Delhi Police informed.
A case has been registered under section 382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:19 IST

Minimum use of force should be motto of police everywhere: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that minimum use of force and maximum effectiveness should be the motto of police everywhere in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for New India and there is a need of human touch and sensitivity in the police

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:15 IST

Kochi: Metro trains to run at increased speed from Oct 8

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Monday announced to increase the speed of trains plying along the Maharaja's College-Thykoodam stretch from tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:10 IST

More than 600 people are dedicated to E-Assessment Scheme:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A full-fledged machinery will be put in place as the national e-Assessment Scheme is rolled out, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said here on Monday, adding that more than 600 people are dedicated to this task all over the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:05 IST

Kejriwal takes potshots at Javadekar for claims on reducing...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took potshots at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stating that all credit for the dip in pollution levels in the state capital should be given to the central government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:04 IST

BJP will win by a big margin in Haryana, Maharashtra polls: JP Nadda

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 : BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday said that his party will register a big win in the coming Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, while asserted that the best times for the Centre are yet to come.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:51 IST

Chennai Airport: Custom officials seize gold worth Rs 22.3 lakhs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 595 grams of gold worth Rs 22.3 Lakhs and took one accused in custody on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:46 IST

34 special trains for Bihar, UP during festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Northern Railways on Monday said that nearly 34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:45 IST

Punjab: SAD urges CEC to deploy paramilitary forces for upcoming...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)on Monday urged the Election Commission (EC) to deploy paramilitary forces in Punjab to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming bye-elections in four assembly constituencies in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:40 IST

Chennai resident decorates her house with hundreds of 'Bommai...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Keeping age-old traditions alive, a Chennai resident has decorated her house with hundreds of 'Bommai Golu' dolls, depicting myriad themes like social media, agrarian lifestyle and mythology.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:27 IST

Delhi Police officer sent to jail in graft case

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A special court here has sent a Delhi Police officer to jail for three years and imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on him for taking bribe from a family by threatening to implicate them in a false case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:17 IST

Uttarakhand CM meets Harish Rawat at hospital in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday met former chief minister Harish Rawat who is admitted at a private hospital in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:16 IST

Jaishankar inaugurates tele-education, tele-medicine projects...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated tele-education and tele-medicine project for African countries here in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl