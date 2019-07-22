Delhi: 3 arrested for looting IndiGo pilot

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly looting a pilot of IndiGo Airlines here.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mehraj Salmani, Asif and Farman.

"In the night of 12/13 July 2019 at about 12:30 am, Mohd Mehdi Ghanzanfani, a Canadian national working in IndiGo Airlines as Pilot arrived from Kolkata. He was looking for his company cab which was supposed to come to him. Later, he asked a taxi driver to drop him near his company cab," a police release said.

"Three other persons were already sitting in the taxi who took his debit card/visa card by putting him in fear of knife also taken PIN code of the debit card. They withdrew one lakh from his debit card and also took money from his wallet. Later, they dropped him on the Mahipalpur flyover," read the release.

During the investigation, the police found the involvement of a taxi.

"Thereafter on the basis of technical surveillance three persons from Meerut were observed as suspected. The police team from the domestic airport police station was deputed to trace them. Later on 20th July, Mehraj Salmani, Asif and Farman were arrested," said the release.

The accused also disclosed of committing a similar offence in Delhi Cantonment area and in Ghaziabad.

"Some of the articles of Canadian pilot have been recovered along with fake number plates and the taxi used in the crime," the release read. (ANI)

