Delhi: 3 arrested for snatching Brazilian national's handbag

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Three people have been arrested for snatching the handbag of a Brazilian national on Wednesday in Greater Kailash 2 here.

The incident took place at about 1 pm on September 25 when the Brazilian national, named Cecillia, was walking near the M-block market in Greater Kailash 2.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched her handbag consisting of mobile phone, currency, credit cards, passport and some documents and ran away, read a statement.

In this regard, an FIR was registered at CR Park police station. Later, her phone was traced and handed over to her.

The complainant's credit cards, passport and purse were also recovered.

Three accused, namely Munnawar, Vijay and Honey from Aligarh were arrested. Also, the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

