Delhi: 3 boys apprehended for 'harassing' 16-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Three boys have been arrested after a complaint was filed by a 16-year-old girl regarding alleged harassment here.

On the basis of statement of the girl, a case was registered under Sections 354 B, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12 POCSO Act at Swaroop Nagar police station against the three minor boys.

Later, all three boys were apprehended. (ANI)

