Delhi: 3 criminals arrested after exchange of fire

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Three criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Vasant Kunj area here.

Based on the input of some criminals being present in the area, police had laid a trap.

When the three criminals came in a vehicle, police tried to stop them, but criminals fired bullets at them.

Following retaliatory firing by police, the three persons were caught.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

