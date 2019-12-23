New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Three people died while 10 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
More details are awaited.
Earlier this month, 43 people had lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi. (ANI)
Delhi: 3 dead, 10 injured after fire breaks out at godown in Kirari
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 05:33 IST
