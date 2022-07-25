Delhi: 3 dead, two injured in car accident in Nangli Poona

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Three dead, while two others were injured as a car, rammed into a bus, on a highway near Nangli Poona on Monday morning.

A car with five occupants rammed into a stationary DTC bus at a bus stand on a highway near Nangli Poona earlier today, leaving three of them dead, and the other two injured.

A legal action to follow.



Earlier on June 5, one person died while five others were injured in a road accident in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 1.15 am.

According to the police, a car which was coming from Haridwar and was going towards Karol Bagh rammed into a standing truck.

"There were six people sitting in the car who were injured. After getting the information police reached on the spot and shifted them to the hospital, out of which 1 person died," a police official had said. (ANI)

