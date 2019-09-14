New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Three people sustained critical injuries on Friday night after the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a street light on the road divider.
The accident took place at a flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.
All three injured have been admitted to the hospital, where one is said to be in a critical state.
The two injured have been identified as Pratik and Atul.
The police have also recovered liquor bottles from the spot of the accident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: 3 injured as overspeeding car hits divider in Mayur Vihar
ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:09 IST
