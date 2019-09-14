Visual of the car which met with an accident on Friday night.
Visual of the car which met with an accident on Friday night.

Delhi: 3 injured as overspeeding car hits divider in Mayur Vihar

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Three people sustained critical injuries on Friday night after the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a street light on the road divider.
The accident took place at a flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.
All three injured have been admitted to the hospital, where one is said to be in a critical state.
The two injured have been identified as Pratik and Atul.
The police have also recovered liquor bottles from the spot of the accident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

