Delhi: 3 juveniles held for killing 24-yr-old in Ghazipur

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Three juveniles were caught by the Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old man to death at Kondli Pul in Ghazipur area, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Bhanu Singh (24), a resident of Near Sankhwar Hospital, Rajveer Colony, Delhi.

According to police, on March 21, information was received regarding victim Bhanu Singh, being brought by his friend Farmaan in injured condition to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital after an assault at Kondli Pul, Ghazipur.



The victim with multiple incised wounds was unfit to give a statement and was referred to Safdarjung hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

According to police, the scene of the crime i.e. Hindon Canal Road was inspected and vital evidence was lifted by the crime team East Distt.

On the statement of Md Shahnawaz (31), a resident of Mulla Colony, Delhi, an FIR under section 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (after the demise of victim section 302 IPC has been incorporated) and 25 Arms Act was registered, the police said.

The complainant stated that he along with the victim Bhanu were present at Kondi Bridge where some people came and stabbed Bhanu with a knife and ran away towards Kalyanpuri.

According to police, a team was constituted and three of the accused were apprehend. Further efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused persons, the police said. (ANI)

