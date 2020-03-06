Delhi: 3 local operatives of Pakistan-based gang held

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Friday said that it has arrested three alleged operatives of a Pakistan-based gang involved in cheating people all across the country in the name of lottery.

"Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has made a major breakthrough and arrested three prominent local operatives of the Pakistan based gang indulged in cheating people all across the country in the name of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery," a statement from the Cyber Cell said. (ANI)

