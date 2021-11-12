Delhi: 3 mobile phone jammers installed in Tihar jail

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Tihar Jail officials on Thursday informed that three mobile phone jammers have been installed in the jail premises.

According to the jail officials, the jammers are high-tech and can block any mobile phone service throughout the premises.

"Even if, any prisoner is able to get the cell phones in the jail, he won't be able to use it," the officials said.



"The jammer towers have been installed in the jail premises, although it will take 15 to 20 days to start them," they added.

This comes after Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested five jail officials in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The Delhi Police also informed the court, "During the investigation, it was found that the accused Sukesh was running his racket of organised crime with the help of several jail officials."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that there was an urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management while observing that it is a "sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail" which has become a "den of criminals". (ANI)

