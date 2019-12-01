Delhi : 3 teenage boys killed in road accident

New Delhi (India), Dec 1 (ANI): Three teenage-boys were killed allegedly when the scooter they were riding met with an accident near Delhi Gate late on Saturday night.

All three deceased identified as Osama, Hamza and Saad were between the ages of 15 to 17 years old.

Their scooter allegedly hit a pole and was found in a damaged condition near the pole. The bodies of the three teenagers were also found nearby.

Marks of a tyre of a vehicle were also found at the divider on the road. The father of Saad Malik alleged that it was a case of hit and run.

Police and FSL team are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

