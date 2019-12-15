Delhi: 3 women dead, 4 injured after fire breaks out in house

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Three women died and four persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out here in a house in Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kanta, 75, Kiran Sharma, 65, and Somvati, 42. They were declared dead by doctors in the hospital.

The remaining four persons, who were taken out by fire tenders from the house, were Lajwanti and Inna, and two minors -- Akshit and Vanshika. They all are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Soon after receiving information about the fire incident at 6.05 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused off by the fire tenders.

A few days ago in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory, 43 people lost their lives in the city. (ANI)

