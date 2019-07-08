New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday arrested a person on the charges of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child in North East Delhi.
"Accused Mohd Ali (30) was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. He threw the child at some isolated place after assaulting her," police said. (ANI)
Delhi: 30-yr old man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-yr-old
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 21:58 IST
