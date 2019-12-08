Delhi: 32 people dead after fire breaks out in factory in Anaj Mandi

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): As many as 32 people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said.

"32 people have died in the fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road," Delhi Police said.

Dr Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital, told ANI: "We got 14 casualties, of which 10 were brought dead. The causalities have been brought from basti area near filmistan. Our team of doctors is attending to those who are alive."

Giving details of the incident, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."



The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused.

Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)