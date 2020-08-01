Delhi: 36 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty on Eid al-Adha

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A total of 36 police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up at the scheduled time of 5 am to look after the arrangements on Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

"Police officers of the North-West district line numbering 36 have been suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up on time for overseeing arrangements on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Delhi said.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

