Delhi: 38-year-old doctor arrested in domestic violence case

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A 38-year-old doctor was arrested on Monday on charges of domestic violence in the national capital. A complaint was earlier filed by his wife in this connection.

According to police, they received a call regarding the domestic violence at a DDA flat at New Delhi's East of Kailash on Sunday. "We received the call around 5.21 pm and a team rushed to the spot," the police said.

At the flat, police found 38-year-old Vibha who informed them that she was the victim of domestic violence.



The accused has been identified as Dr Vineet Dhawan.

"Accordingly, a preventive action was initiated against her husband Dr Vineet Dhawan and he was arrested. He is a doctor at a well-reckoned hospital," the police said.

"Complainant also received some injuries and accordingly her statement was recorded," it informed.

A case has been registered under sections 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police are waiting for the medicolegal certificate from AIIMS Trauma Centre to ascertain the nature of the injuries. "On receipt of the same, further legal sections will be decided," it added. (ANI)

