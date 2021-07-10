Delhi: 4 arrested for possession of over 350 kg heroin

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested four persons, including an Afghan national, for possession of more than 350 kg heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crores. With this, the team has busted an international drug racket.

As per the Delhi Police press release, the arrested accused have been identified as Hazrat Ali, an Afghan national, Rizwan Ahmed, Gurjot Singh, and Gurdeep Singh.

"The drug racket extends to Afghanistan, Europe, and many states of the country. A total of 354 kg of high purity heroin and about 100 kg of chemicals used for the preparation of the contraband have been seized," the release stated.

Along with the heroin and chemicals, the police have also seized two cars and one scooty which were used for the supply of drugs.

Notably, the Special Cell had seized 330 kg of Afghan heroin in the year 2019.



The team received a tip through a reliable source that the accused Rizwan was going to deliver a packet of 1 kg heroin in the Ghittorni area of South Delhi.

Following which Rizwan was arrested and interrogated at length, leading the team to the other three accused.

"He revealed that he works under the command of an Afghan national Isha Khan who recently left India and is now based in Afghanistan. Isha Khan directed Rizwan Kashmiri to contact Gurpreet Singh and Gurjot Singh, both residents of Punjab and who are currently operating a drug racket from a reputed society of Sector 65, Faridabad, Haryana," the release said.

On sustained interrogation, accused Gurpreet Singh and Gurjot Singh revealed that they are operating this drug racket on the instructions of Navpreet Singh alias Nav, who is presently based in Portugal.

Gurpreet Singh met Nav in Punjab's Kapurthala Jail where the two were in judicial custody for their involvement in different NDPS cases, the police said.

On instance of Rizwan Kashmiri, the Afghan national Hazrat Ali was arrested from Gurugram.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

