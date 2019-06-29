Delhi: 4 arrested for running cricket betting racket in Rohini

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested four people for allegedly running a cricket betting racket from Rohini area of the city.

The police arrested Sandeep, Pankaj, Arun, and Amit and recovered 23 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 7 registers and an LED TV among other things, from their possession.

"Acting on an information, a team under the supervision of ACP Surender Kumar Gulia and led by Sub Inspector Virender Tyagi laid a trap near in Rohini and apprehended the four," police said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the police, the racket has been active for quite some time in the area.

"All of them are part of a gang that was operating this racket and had assembled for betting on South Africa vs Sri Lanka match through mobile phones. About one crore rupee was at stake in the match of South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match," the statement added. (ANI)

