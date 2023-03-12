Delhi: 4 arrested for running fake call centre, duping people on pretext of jobs

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested four people for running a fake call centre and duping gullible people on the pretext of providing jobs in Delhi's Dwarka area.

According to police, the arrested people have been identified as Amir Zeesham, Rahul Singh Rajawat, Rekha and Shivam Sharma.

The police have recovered 10 mobile phones, one laptop, seven ATM cards, SIM cards, passbooks/ cheque books and documents from premises of the fake Call-Center in sector-7, Dwarka, Delhi, the police said.

According to police, on January 3, a complaint was received in Police Station Cyber/ North-West, in which a complainant namely, Manish Gupta (21), a resident of Shakurpur, Delhi alleged that while searching for job, he applied for a job on a web portal.

After some days, he received a phone call and he was offered a job of accountant in HDFC Bank.

They allegedly asked for Rs 1500 as registration fee and he transferred the same.

Thereafter, his online test and telephonic interview was conducted by alleged persons and the offer letter was sent to the complainant through email.

The complainant was induced to transfer amount on different pretexts, with the promise that all amount would be refunded after one year of his job i.e. Rs 6580 for laptop charges, Rs 10,500 for opening salary bank account, Rs 15,500 for health insurance, Rs 16,500 for dress and shoes and Rs 18,500 for domain ID etc.

The complainant transferred the said amount to their bank account.

Further, the complainant received a call of alleged to transfer Rs 22,500 for dispatching parcel etc. The complainant got doubt and realized that he was duped of Rs 69,080 by unknown persons on the pretext of providing job.

Accordingly, a case under sections 420/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Police Station Cyber/ North-West and investigation was taken up.

The team was briefed properly and tasked to solve the case and nab the culprits at the earliest.

The team analysed trail of transferred amount and gathered details of beneficiary bank accounts.

The collected information was scrutinized and technical surveillance was mounted.

Further, sources were deployed to gather local intelligence.



On the basis of information gathered and details, a raid was conducted in Sector-7, Dwarka, Delhi, where three persons (including a female) were found running a Call-Center.

On verification, they were found connected in the case. Accordingly, all three accused persons were apprehended.

During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Amir Zeesham and accused Rahul Rajawat are partners of this Call-Center with the profit share of 50 per cent each.

They took a premises on rent of Rs 15000 in Sec-7, Dwarka and started their Call-Center since last six months.

They hired accused Rekha as tele-caller on monthly salary of Rs 20,000 and she also arranged Bank accounts and SIM cards of unknown persons on commission basis.

On their instance, another accused namely, Shivam Sharma (23), a resident of Noida, UP was apprehended, who provided his bank account to them, in which cheated amount in instant case was received.

Accused Shivam used to take Rs 10,000 as commission for each transaction in his bank account.

During their sustained interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the case and further disclosed that they used to operate their Call-Center in Ramesh Nagar, Uttam Nagar area earlier for six months. Thereafter, they shifted to Sec-7, Dwarka.

Accused Amir Zeesham is the main mastermind, who is a B.Tech engineer in computer science. He used to work in a company where he learnt techniques of hiring new recruits for various job profiles. He was not satisfied by the job and wanted to earn more money and therefore, left his job in year 2021 and collaborated with Rahul Rajawat to start their Call-Center.

He met Rahul through a common friend.

They further disclosed that they cheated more than 250 in last one year by offering different kind of Jobs in MNCs.

They collected data through various Job sites and called them through hired tele-caller namely, Rekha.

They first used to check documents and then took online test. After that, they took telephonic interview of candidates and accordingly, offered them jobs as per their qualifications.

They further induced them to pay amount in the name of verification fees, insurance, account opening, dress, accessories etc. After receiving amount, they used to switch off the phone and changed their SIM cards.

They disclosed that they used to earn around Rs 3 lakhs per month by cheating innocent job seekers. (ANI)

