Delhi: 4 criminals held after brief exchange of fire

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Chhawal here on Monday.

According to police, the four were involved in extortion and murder cases and three of them had jumped their interim bail.

Four pistols, 23 live cartridges and two vehicles have been seized from the accused possessions.

With a rise in cases of snatching and shootout incidents in the national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has instructed officials to keep an eye on criminals, who jumped their parole or are out on bail and involved in criminal activities. (ANI)

