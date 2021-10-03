Delhi: 4 Held for planning attack on Tillu Tajpuriya allegedly involved in Rohini Court Shootout

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested four gangsters for allegedly planning to retaliate against Tillu Tajpuriya who is suspected to be the prime conspirator behind the murder of Jitender Gogi inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell said, "After the shootout in Rohini, Commissioner of Delhi Police instructed us to take steps to prevent such incidents. We realised that the rival gangs could retaliate, counterattack after Gogi's killing. So we formed a team which launched a special operation."

"We got success on October 1 when we captured four gangsters who were planning to attack one of Gogi's rivals, Tillu. We recovered 123 rounds of ammunition and nine weapons from them," he added.

The accused have been identified as Mohit, Sagar, Harsh and Sumit.

As per Thakur, the four accused are alleged to be involved in 15 cases of murder and more than 30 cases of robbery, extortion, attempt to murder.



Thakur added that the accused were from gangs of Jitender, Ashok Pradhan and Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Delhi gangs have joined hands with gangs from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Members of the Tillu gang, Neeraj Bavania gang are on their target. These gangs committed murder in Mukhsar and they did it for the gangs from Punjab. This murder was done under the direction of a Canada-based man named Goldy Brar," he added.

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was shot dead in Delhi's Rohini court premises on September 24 by two assailants impersonating as lawyers.

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Mandoli prison in connection with the murder of Gogi.

Tajpuriya is suspected to be one of the prime conspirators behind the shootout.

As per the sources, the gangster, during the interrogation, revealed that he was in touch with the attackers through internet calling and was keeping an eye on the conspiracy. (ANI)

