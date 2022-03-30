Visual from rescue operation by NDRF (Photo/ANI)
Visual from rescue operation by NDRF (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway

ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 02:09 IST


New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.
NDRF_3.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">
A rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.

Fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports
Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl