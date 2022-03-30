Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

A rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.



Fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports

Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. (ANI)

