Delhi: 4 shops gutted in fire at Sarojini's Babu market, no casualty reported

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Four garment shops were gutted in a massive fire in the Babu market in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar late Monday night, officials said.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was brought under control soon after.

"Four garment shops gutted in Babu market fire in Sarojini Nagar last night. Fire doused," the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)