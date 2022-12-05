हिंदी खबर
A screen grab of the video of building collapse (Photo/ANI)
A screen grab of the video of building collapse (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: 4-storey building collapses in Shastri Nagar

ANI | Updated: Dec 05, 2022 13:49 IST


New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday.
The Delhi Police further confirmed the incident recorded in a video.


As per the information from the Delhi police, there has been no loss of life as the house was empty.
The police also confirmed a purported video of the incident.
Police, fire tenders, and ambulance reached the spot in time. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl