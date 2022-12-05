Delhi: 4-storey building collapses in Shastri Nagar

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday.

The Delhi Police further confirmed the incident recorded in a video.

#WATCH | A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar. There was no loss of life as the house was already empty. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.



As per the information from the Delhi police, there has been no loss of life as the house was empty.

The police also confirmed a purported video of the incident.

Police, fire tenders, and ambulance reached the spot in time. (ANI)