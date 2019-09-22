New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Four unidentified assailants, in a four-wheeler, fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple on Sunday.
The police team had signalled them to stop when they resorted to firing. They managed to escape from the spot. No one was reported to sustain any injuries.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: 4 unidentified assailants fire at police team near Akshardham Temple
ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:03 IST
New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Four unidentified assailants, in a four-wheeler, fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple on Sunday.