Delhi: 40 nurses of govt-run hospital protest ending of contracts

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): At least 40 nurses, working on a contractual basis at the national capital's government-run Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, staged a protest on Monday against the ending of their contracts.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka, a nursing officer said. "We have been working here since January. When we were leaving for home after completing our work, suddenly we were told that our contract ended. How could they sack us at such times?"

"Even PM Narendra Modi and CM Arvind Kejriwal referred to health workers as Corona Warriors. They only give us respect in front of television sets. But the real picture of Delhi hospitals is in front of you. Where will we get jobs now? The Delhi government must help us get our jobs back."

Seconding her view, Deepali said, "Forty of us were staff members here for last six-seven months, but were suddenly sacked now. What happened that our requirements ended suddenly? Everybody has contract jobs here. Why can't ours be renewed?" (ANI)