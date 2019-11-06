Delhi: 406 challans issued on third day of Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a total 406 challans on the third day of Odd-Even vehicle scheme.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

233 challans were issued on the first day of the road rationing scheme which will go on till November 15.

The scheme is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10.

The odd-even scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates. The rules will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states.

The violation of the rules in the restricted hours will attract a fine of Rs 4000. (ANI)

