Delhi: 46 flights diverted due to dense fog

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Forty-six flights were diverted due to dense fog at Delhi airport till December 20 midnight, airport officials said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier yesterday, twelve flights were diverted due to minimum visibility at the runway at Delhi airport till 08:30 pm.

The flight operations at the airport have been affected due to bad weather. While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations. (ANI)

