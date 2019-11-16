Delhi: 49-yr-old NZ woman found dead in Paharganj

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A 49-year-old woman from New Zealand was found dead in a hotel room in Paharganj on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Polly Ann Tuialli, who was a heart patient.

The victim, along with her husband, had checked in the Hotel Tashkent Palace on Friday.

The victim's husband reported to the police that the victim had gone to the bathroom for several hours since early morning, after which the police reached the scene and discovered the dead body.

The victim had a New Zealand visa, while her husband had an Australian visa.

The police suspect that it's a possible case of natural death due to a heart attack, given the victim's medical background.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

