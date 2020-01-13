Delhi: 5 people detained for raising anti-NRC slogans at Pragati Maidan; released later

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Five people associated with Asmita Theatre Group were detained and later released for raising slogans against NRC (National Register of Citizens) at Pragati Maidan here.

"Information was received around 1600 hrs that some persons were raising anti-NRC slogans at Pragati Maidan," said Delhi Police in a statement.

"Five persons associated with Asmita Theatre Group were detained and later released at 1820 hours," Delhi Police added. (ANI)

