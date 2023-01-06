Delhi: 5 senior officers suspended after mobile phones recovered from Mandoli jail

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The prison officials on Friday informed that five jail officials were suspended after the recovery of mobile phones in Mandoli jail.

The suspended officials have been identified as Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Superintendent, Dharmender Maurya, Deputy Superintendent, Sunny Chandra, Assistant Superintendent, Lokesh Dhama, Head Warder and Hansraj Meena, Warder.



In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones have been recovered by jail staff during the search operations conducted in all jails.

Furthermore, Sanjay Baniwal, IPS, Director General (Prisons) has given directions to all the Jail Superintendents to form their search teams and detect mobile phones and other prohibited articles in their jails.

The seizures will continue in future to control the menace of unauthorized articles/products in jails, informed the prison officials. (ANI)

