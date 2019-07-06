Delhi: 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted by two minor boys

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys aged between 10 and 11 years.
The incident took place on June 2 in Delhi's Kapashera area, police said.
According to Delhi Police, a case has been registered against both minor boys and they have been sent to a juvenile home. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 09:08 IST
