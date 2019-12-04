Delhi: 52-yr-old dentist arrested for molesting minor

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A dentist was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl at his clinic in Kalkaji here.

The victim's parents filed a complaint on December 1 following which a case was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of POCSO Act.

The accused was produced in a local court that later sent him to Judicial custody.

The complainant alleged that 52-year-old doctor inappropriately touched her daughter on the pretext of treatment. (ANI)

