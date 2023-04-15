Delhi: 60-year-old ex-councillor shot dead by unidentified men, probe on

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Bindapur area on Friday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Surender, an ex-councillor. He was sitting in his office at the time of the incident, said officials.

Police received information about the incident of firing and rushed to the spot, said officials.



Multiple teams have been formed to catch the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles said, M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka.

Further details awaited.

