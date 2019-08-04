Delhi: 60-year-old man stabs wife after altercation

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A 60-year-old man stabbed his wife on Saturday after an altercation over a domestic issue here, police said.

The incident took place in Sangam Vihar area of the national capital.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a police official said.

The wife, who is a 56-year-old, is admitted to a hospital and is battling for her life.

The couple has three children. (ANI)

