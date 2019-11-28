Delhi: 7 Afghan nationals held, Heroin worth Rs 9.5 cr seized

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Seven Afghan nationals were arrested and Heroin worth over Rs 9.5 crores was seized from their possession, the Customs Department said.



A press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said, "The Afghani passengers had arrived at Terminal 3, IGI Airport here on November 16. They were intercepted by Custom Officers. Medical examination the passengers resulted in the recovery of 214 capsules of Heroin total weighing 1,957 gms valued Rs 9,78,50,000. The capsules were ingested/swallowed by the passengers."



"The said recovery of Heroin has been seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. All seven passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of section 43 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigations are in progress," the press note added. (ANI)

