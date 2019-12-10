Delhi: 7 African nationals including one woman deported

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Uttam Nagar police on Monday deported seven African nationals including a woman, who were apprehended for overstaying after their visa expired, officials said on Tuesday.

Moreover, the officials said that a total of 35 African nationals were deported by the staff of Uttam Nagar police station in 2019 on the basis of overstaying even after the expiry of their Visa.

"Till December 9, Dwarka district police have taken action against a total of 175 foreign nationals (i.e. 144 deported and 31 arrested under different criminal cases) in comparison to 2018 in which action was taken against total 149 foreign nationals who were found either involved in illegal criminal activities or were overstaying after the expiry of VISA," the police said in a release. (ANI)

