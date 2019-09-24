New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with a scam in a recruitment examination for India Air Force.
According to the police, the accused were using special software during the examination for Indian Airforce Group X and Y posts recruitment.
Delhi Police has informed the Indian Airforce about the matter.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
Delhi: 7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam
ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:04 IST
