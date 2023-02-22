Delhi: 75-yr-old man found dead in Freedom Fighter Colony

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A 75-year-old man was found dead at his residence in a posh colony in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Police was told at around 9.30 am that Satish Kumar Bharadwaj (75) was allegedly murdered inside his residence in the A1 block of Freedom Fighter colony in the Sainik Farms area.



As per police, on reaching home they found that he was dead and all the articles were scattered.

Prima facie, the reason behind the murder seems to be robbery, police added.

Investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

