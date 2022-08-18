Delhi: 8 kite flyers arrested for using Chinese manjha

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested eight kite flyers from Geeta Colony area for allegedly using Chinese manjha.



Due to the menace of Chinese Manjha and the recent incidents, the Geeta Colony police station ran a special drive.



During the drive, a total of eight kite flyers using Chinese manjha were arrested. In this regard, a total of eight cases under section 188 IPC have been registered at the Geeta Colony police station. During the drive, a total of 13 Charkhi Chinese manjha have been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Police said that there were many incidents of throat slits in Delhi resulting in several casualties. A special drive was conducted to curb the use of Chinese manjha. In this drive, not only sellers, but kite flyers were also on the radar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police said it arrested five shopkeepers for selling Chinese manjha in the national capital.

According to police, the use of Chinese manjha was reported for kite flying during the Independence Day celebrations.

Notably, Chinese manjha is banned in Delhi NCR keeping the dangerous effect on birds and humans. (ANI)

